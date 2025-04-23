Prasarana TVET Programme aims to train 1,000 individuals

PETALING JAYA: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) aims to train 1,000 individuals through the Prasarana TVET Programme as part of efforts to support the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Policy 2030.

Prasarana president and Group chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah said the TVET programme, commencing in the fourth quarter of this year and implemented in phases within five years, would involve about 200 trainees each year.

He added that the training would be for 12 months and the areas of training offered are electric bus operations, rolling stock maintenance as well as cyber security and all participants would be eligible to receive the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM).

“All the programmes are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, with the target of training 1,000 individuals comprising school leavers, vocational institution students, diploma holders and university graduates.

“This effort is in line with the needs of the industry and supports the National TVET Policy 2030, which aims to produce skilled workers with high income,” he said during the ‘Prasarana Strengthens Efforts to Develop the Future Workforce in Line with the National TVET Agenda’ Programme here today.

Mohd Azharuddin said that basically, Prasarana is a major company that manages 13,000 workers and it intends to continue to contribute towards producing new talents with early exposure to Prasarana operations.

In another development, Prasarana also inked a strategic collaboration with Hitachi Rail to strengthen and expand the implementation of the TVET programme in Malaysia.

He said the strategic collaboration is in support of the joint focus on human capital development, and a special session was held involving 29 participants of the Hitachi protege programme, with an opportunity to have networking sessions with senior leadership, study visits to the rail operations control centre and maintenance depot.

Meanwhile, Hitachi Rail managing director for Urban Rail Signalling Ziad Rizk said such protege programmes enabled them to help produce a highly skilled workforce among the local youth.

“Hitachi Rail is proud to strengthen its commitment to developing skills and strategic innovation. The 30-year collaboration with Prasarana as well as the implementation of the SelTrac technology played a crucial role in improving rail operations and we are excited to continue to advance the rail industry in Malaysia,” he said.