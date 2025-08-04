PUTRAJAYA: The Pre-Hospital Care Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament by early next year, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the Health Ministry (MOH) is drafting this bill, which would include elements of a Good Samaritan law to protect members of the public who assist in emergencies from legal repercussions.

“This is something I’ve been advocating since my first term, and we are now looking into it.

“The MOH’s Medical Development Division and the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) are looking at how we can amplify and encourage members of the public who have certified skills to confidently step forward and carry out life-saving interventions during critical moments,” he said.

Dzulkefly was speaking to the media after the handover ceremony of 210 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) donated by 99 Speedmart Sdn Bhd here today.

He said the matter is part of his commitment to Malaysians, aimed at encouraging the public to assist in emergencies without fear of being sued or facing legal action.

“This is a commitment I want and that the ministry is determined to carry out. We hope this bill will be tabled sometime at the end of this year or early next year,” he said.

Dzulkefly said the MOH encourages the installation of AEDs in public areas as part of community preparedness efforts and to ensure easy access to the devices during emergencies.

“Studies have shown that the use of an AED within three to five minutes after a cardiac arrest can increase survival rates by up to 50 to 70 per cent,” he said.

He said basic life support techniques or cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and AED usage should not be knowledge exclusive to healthcare workers.

“It should be a basic community skill. The MOH calls on more people to undergo CPR and AED training, which is now widely offered by the Malaysian Red Crescent and St John Ambulance Malaysia,” he said.

Of the 210 AED units, 170 will be distributed to selected hospitals and health clinics nationwide, while the remaining 40 units will be handed over to 17 ministries and government agencies in Putrajaya.