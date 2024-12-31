Preferences, expectations of Gen Z job seekers

PETALING JAYA: Recruiting Gen Z (those born between 1995 and 2012) individuals often sparks debate as some perceive them as entitled, demanding and uncommitted.

National Association of Human Resources president Zarina Ismail said such biases are due to the generation gap between employers and candidates, adding that Gen Z can also be innovative, adaptable and tech-savvy.

“Recruiting Gen Z has become complex given their unique preferences and expectations. They prioritise work flexibility and are more inclined to seek short-term employment or be freelancers.

“With everything at their fingertips, especially through social media, they prefer jobs that align with their schedules and do not want to be tied to rigid working hours.”

She said while flexibility is advantageous for some companies, it is not feasible for every industry or role, stressing how organisations that embrace flexibility would likely attract more Gen Z candidates.

Although the reliance of Gen Z on technology and digital communication has made them tech-savvy, it may have caused their communication, leadership and interpersonal skills to be less developed.

“While Gen Z excel in technology-specific tasks, their adaptability to industries

requiring broader skills is limited. Some meet the technical criteria but others lack the necessary experience or well-rounded capabilities.”

She said workplace culture plays a crucial role in attracting and retaining Gen Z employees as they are drawn to workplaces with transparent structures that encourage innovation and teamwork.

However, they are uncomfortable and feel challenged when having to adapt to traditional corporate settings, so employers must align their organisational culture with that of Gen Z, who seek jobs that reflect their personality and offer growth opportunities.

“Fostering an environment that supports continuous learning and career advancement is key to retaining them. The hiring process itself could deter Gen Z candidates as

they prefer a quick and straightforward recruitment experience.”

Zarina said if the process takes too long, they could lose interest and seek

other opportunities.

She emphasised the importance of leveraging social media to attract Gen Z talent, noting that job postings showcasing “flexible hours” or “remote work” would more likely catch their attention.

“If employers allow biases to influence decisions, they would miss out on talented individuals who could contribute to organisational growth.”

She suggested embracing flexible work arrangements, such as remote or

hybrid models.

“Providing opportunities for learning and career growth is crucial to retaining Gen Z employees as they value advancement and will stay with organisations that invest in

their development.”

Social media executive Azlina Ahmad, 25, said she thrives in environments in which creativity is valued but finds that many companies are stuck in rigid processes.

“For roles such as mine, flexibility and trust lead to better results. Companies that do not adapt to current trends are stuck in the past.”

Human resource associate

Dinesh Ravichandran, 24, shared similar sentiments, stressing that companies must adapt to Gen Z instead of expecting them to conform to traditional work cultures.

“The world has changed with technology, remote work and evolving workplace values. Businesses that cling to outdated practices risk losing fresh talent.

“Flexibility, transparency and innovation benefit both sides and create a more dynamic and effective work environment.”

Zarina said understanding Gen Z values and preferences is not just about meeting their needs but also staying competitive.

She encouraged organisations to embrace flexible work models, invest in employee development and foster a culture of diversity and inclusion.

“By aligning with Gen Z expectations, employers could turn negative opinions of them into opportunities for growth and innovation.”