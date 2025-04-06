PUTRAJAYA: The preliminary report on the fatal accident involving Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel in Teluk Intan last month will be presented to the Cabinet next week, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

“The report, prepared by a special task force, would be tabled to seek the Cabinet’s views before further action is taken,” he told a press conference here today.

The task force comprises experts and representatives from key related agencies, and is chaired by the ministry’s Chief Air Accident Inspector Brig Gen Tan Chee Kee.

In the 8.50 am incident on May 13, nine personnel were killed when the FRU truck they were travelling in collided with a lorry carrying gravel stones on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan while returning to their base in Sungai Senam in Ipoh.