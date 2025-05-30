KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman called on all Sabahans to preserve cultural values during the Pesta Kaamatan celebration.

In his Pesta Kaamatan message today, Tun Musa highlighted that festival remains a vital celebration that demonstrates gratitude for bountiful rice harvests, reflecting the agricultural heritage of local communities.

“This festival is still an integral part of our local culture, and the communities here respect and celebrate it. It has contributed to strengthening friendship among the various indigenous and ethnic groups in Sabah and in deepening understanding of the specific differences in cultural practices,” he said.

The Governor also praised Sabah’s resilience in maintaining its traditional values while embracing diversity.

“We remain a melting pot with our diverse ethnic groups who live in harmony. The unity that we enjoy in Sabah is an example for Malaysia,” he remarked.

Tun Musa also expressed pride in Sabah’s unique heritage, noting its significance not only for Malaysians but also for the global community.