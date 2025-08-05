Preserve national unity and peace for independence, urges Ewon

PENAMPANG: Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick has called on Malaysians, particularly in Sabah, to uphold the true meaning of independence by preserving unity, well-being, and peace. He emphasised that harmony and stability are crucial for sustainable national development and sovereignty.

“This all starts with cooperation, unity, and harmony because if the people are at odds with one another, unable to cooperate or be in harmony, how can national sovereignty be defended?” Ewon said after launching the Sabah Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang 2025 convoy.

The event, organised by the Sabah Information Department, involves 20 vehicles and 60 participants covering 2,500 kilometres across 75 locations in 20 days. The convoy began in Penampang and will conclude in Tuaran on Aug 23.

Ewon encouraged Sabahans to join the “One House, One Jalur Gemilang” initiative by displaying the national flag at their homes. He also highlighted the relevance of this year’s National Day theme, “Malaysia MADANI, Rakyat Disantuni,“ aligning it with the 13th Malaysia Plan’s goals of uplifting the people’s dignity.

“I hope this theme reaches the grassroots. I am confident that the people understand what the government is doing, which is not only to care for them but also to champion and uplift their dignity,“ he said. - Bernama