PUTRAJAYA: The visiting President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, today spent some time enjoying a scenic cruise around the man-made Putrajaya Lake for a view of the majestic buildings of Putrajaya from a different angle.

Embalo was welcomed on arrival at 12.30 pm by Putrajaya Corporation’s senior vice-president of Corporate Services, Shamshul Joehari Zainal Mokhtar.

The president spent 30 minutes on the Cruise Tasik Putrajaya boat while Shamshul Joehari shared with him the history of Malaysia’s administrative centre and the many attractions in the city.

Embalo is currently undertaking a three-day official visit to Malaysia, marking the first-ever visit by a head of state from Guinea-Bissau.

Earlier today, Embalo was accorded an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex here, followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to Wisma Putra, Malaysia and Guinea-Bissau established diplomatic relations in November 1974.

Bilateral ties between the two countries remain cordial, underpinned by a shared commitment to cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral platforms, including the United Nations (UN), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

In 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with Guinea-Bissau reached RM4.1 million, with Malaysia’s exports to Guinea-Bissau valued at RM4.04 million and imports at RM0.06 million.