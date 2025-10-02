PUTRAJAYA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in International Relations by Universiti Malaya (UM) today, in recognition of his significant contributions to global diplomacy and international negotiations.

The honorary degree was conferred on Erdogan by UM Chancellor Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah during a special convocation ceremony at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and several other Cabinet members.

In his speech, Erdogan said that he is deeply honoured to be conferred the prestigious award, which serves as a catalyst to promote bilateral ties between Malaysia and Turkiye.

“I accept this title as a reflection of the respect and regard shown to me, my country and my people,” he said.

Meanwhile, UM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Seri Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman reaffirmed the university’s commitment to strengthening global excellence through close collaboration, international friendships, and preserving universal values, norms and ethics.

“This aligns with Universiti Malaya’s aspiration to establish long-term strategic platforms that create a significant global impact.

“This honorary award is not only meaningful and historic but also catalyses Universiti Malaya’s efforts in recognising distinguished individuals who inspire and uphold universal values,“ he said.

Erdogan arrived in Malaysia today for a two-day official visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister.

Tomorrow, he will be welcomed with an official reception at Perdana Putra, followed by a one-on-one meeting with Anwar.

The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues during their meeting, further cementing the Malaysia-Turkiye strategic partnership.

During the visit, several memoranda of understanding will be signed, followed by a joint press conference.

Erdogan’s visit will conclude with the Malaysia-Turkiye Business Forum, reflecting the shared commitment between the two countries to expanding their economic partnerships.

In 2024, Türkiye was Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner, largest export destination, and fourth-largest import source among West Asia countries.

Total trade between Malaysia and Türkiye was recorded at RM24.13 billion (USD5.28 billion) in 2024, an 18.7 per cent increase from 2023.