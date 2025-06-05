KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has given an assurance that he will review every demand in the memorandum submitted by those who took part in today’s gathering to protest against the mandatory drug price display ruling.

He said he was aware of the rally held in Putrajaya today, adding that it was important for him to give due consideration after reviewing the memorandum.

“I will certainly get their memorandum. I will study every one of their requests,” he told reporters after attending the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) in the Implementation of the School-in-Hospital (SDH) Programme and the launching of the SDH programme at the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital (HRC).

Earlier, the media reported that doctors and private medical practitioners joined the gathering to protest against the use of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (Act 723).

It was related to a ruling making it mandatory for private clinics and pharmacies to display the prices of medicines effective May 1.

However, it was reported that the group began to disperse in stages from 11.30 am onwards after their representatives met and submitted a memorandum regarding the issue to a representative of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) at Bangunan Perdana Putra here.