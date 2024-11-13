Prices of RON97, RON95, diesel to remain unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices for RON97 and RON95 petrol will remain unchanged, at RM3.19 and RM2.05 per litre respectively from Nov 14 to 20.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, said that the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia also remained at RM2.95 per litre, while in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, the price remained at RM2.15 per litre during the same period.

It said the price settings were fixed based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products, using the Automatic Price Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The Government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” said the Ministry of Finance statement.