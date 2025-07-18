Prime Minister outlines judiciary appointment process, denies interference

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed claims that certain individuals were sidelined in the appointment of Malaysia’s new Chief Justice, saying no such names were ever proposed through official channels.

“When the Sultan of Selangor asked me about that name, I made it clear. I never proposed it,” he said after Friday prayers at Surau Al Istiqlal, Precinct 14.

“I haven’t dismissed any judges. I haven’t referred anyone to a tribunal. I haven’t interfered with any court decisions.

“I haven’t given orders to the Chief Justice or Court of Appeal judges. None of that has happened,” he said.

Anwar said the appointments were conducted in line with constitutional procedures beginning with the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC).

“The process began with the JAC, which submitted its recommendations to me. I reviewed the names, and they were then presented to the Chief Justice and subsequently referred to the Conference of Malay Rulers,” he said.

He added that he also consulted the Sultan of Selangor, who chaired the most recent Conference of Rulers.

“This demonstrates that the process was properly followed and that we are abiding by Article 122B of the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid has been appointed as Malaysia’s new Chief Justice and is scheduled to be sworn in before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 28.

Other key appointments include Datuk Bakar Jais as President of the Court of Appeal and Datuk Seri Azizah Nawawi as High Court Judge for Sabah and Sarawak.

Anwar also acknowledged Tan Sri Hasnah Hashim,who had been serving as Chief Judge of Malaya and temporarily carried out the Chief Justice’s duties, and is expected to retire soon.

“This reflects a clear mandate, and God willing, they will carry out their duties with integrity,” Anwar said.

He added that eight judges had been appointed to the Court of Appeal and 14 to the High Court, with all names already consented to by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He also clarified that delays in publicly announcing some of the appointments were procedural in nature.

“If we exercised more wisdom and patience, and left politics out of this, none of this would have escalated,” he said.