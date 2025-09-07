PRIME system enhances disaster communication readiness in Sabah

TAWAU: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil launched the Mobile Integrated Radio and Internet Communication System for Sabah during the Hari Bersama Komuniti programme at the National Information Dissemination Centre in Kampung Sungai Imam.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission stated that PRIME is a vehicle-based mobile communication system equipped with satellite connectivity, cellular networks, mobile radio, Wi-Fi capabilities, and drone support.

This advanced system can significantly enhance the speed and effectiveness of disaster rescue operations throughout the state.

Two PRIME units are currently operational in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, with a third unit scheduled for deployment in Sarawak by October 2025.

The community outreach event celebrated National Day and Malaysia Day across 1,099 NADI centres nationwide with various activities and initiatives.

Smart service initiatives and Jualan RAHMAH exhibitions by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry featured prominently during the celebrations.

The Implementation Coordination Unit presented educational contributions to outstanding SPM and STPM students through the Didik Kasih Peranti MADANI programme.

New appointment letters were distributed to NADI Advisory Panel chairmen for the Kalabakan, Tawau, and Lahad Datu parliamentary constituencies.

Minister Fahmi earlier inspected the newly operational JENDELA Phase 1 tower in Kg Kuala Merotai, which began service on September 27, 2024.

This multi-operator tower provides 4G speeds of approximately 50Mbps to around 1,200 residents through shared services from CelcomDigi, Maxis, and U Mobile. – Bernama