Prison warden dies after cement lorry rams into his motorcycle

MELAKA: A prison warden with the rank of sergeant died after being hit by a cement lorry while riding a motorcycle at the traffic light intersection in Sungai Udang on the Sungai Udang–Paya Rumput–Ayer Keroh (SPA) Highway here yesterday.

Central Melaka district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the victim, Amal Nurlidar Ghazali, 42, who worked at the Dusun Datuk Murad Prison in Ayer Keroh, died at the scene after suffering serious injuries in the incident at about 5.50 pm.

“Investigations found that the cement lorry was travelling from Bukit Rambai towards Masjid Tanah. Upon arriving at the scene, the vehicle was believed to have had a brake problem before the 49-year-old driver swerved to the left shoulder of the road.

“However, the vehicle hit the victim who was riding a Yamaha Ego Solariz motorcycle. The victim was confirmed dead at the scene,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the victim’s body was taken to Melaka Hospital for a post-mortem while the cement lorry was taken to the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) for damage inspection.

He said the lorry driver, who tested negative for drugs, was detained for further investigation and a remand application will be made at the Magistrate’s Court today.