KUALA LUMPUR: The death of a detainee under remand at Pengkalan Chepa Prison, Kelantan, on Nov 12, while receiving treatment at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital, was due to internal bleeding in the head.

According to a statement from the Prisons Department today, the detainee, a 32-year-old man, was under remand at the Pengkalan Chepa Prison for offences under Section 379 of the Penal Code and Section 39A of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. He had no pre-existing health issues prior to his admission.

A police report regarding the detainee’s death was lodged by the prison officer on duty on the same day.

“Based on the report from the medical officer and the investigation conducted by the prison officer, the Coroner has confirmed the cause of death. The detainee’s family was satisfied with the findings, and the remains were returned to them for burial,” the statement said.

However, on Dec 16, the detainee’s family lodged a police report questioning the circumstances surrounding his death.

“The Prisons Department will cooperate with the police in any ongoing investigation. In the meantime, the department requests that the public refrain from spreading unverified information regarding the incident,” the statement added.

Local media reported yesterday that the detainee’s family has expressed suspicion about the death and is seeking justice.