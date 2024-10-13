Private religious schools involved in abuse face strict action - Jais

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) will not hesitate to shut down any private religious school in the state found to be involved in abuse, sexual harassment, or actions that violate the fundamental principles of Islam.

Its director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said that this stance aligns with Section 25 of the Control of Islamic Religious Schools Enactment 1988 (Amendment 2001), which could result in the termination of registration under Section 15 of the same enactment.

He issued the warning following the case of four students at a tahfiz school in the capital who were discovered with injuries on their bodies, believed to be the result of physical and sexual abuse.

“The Islamic education system and curriculum implemented in schools must uphold humane principles and compassion, aiming to cultivate the Islamic character of students.

“Teachers, as facilitators of knowledge, should utilise the teaching and learning environment as a space for students to embrace knowledge sincerely, show kindness, and respect their educators, rather than fostering interactions that instil fear and exploit students,” he said in a statement today.

He said that Section 8 of the enactment stipulates that private religious schools are subject to prosecution.

“In addition to criminal cases, parents and guardians can also file lawsuits to assert their children’s rights if they have not been treated properly,” he added.

Mohd Shahzihan also urged parents to closely monitor their children’s development, particularly through any changes in attitude and behaviour, so that potential issues can be identified early and not adversely impact their future.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa reported that four students of a tahfiz centre in Datuk Keramat, who were found safe in Bangi on Friday, after being reported missing since Tuesday, were discovered to have injuries suspected as a result of physical and sexual abuse.

Rusdi said that it was known after an examination was carried out at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital and based on initial evidence, the male students, aged 13 to 14, claimed to have run away because they could not stand the conditions at the tahfiz centre.