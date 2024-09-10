KUALA LUMPUR: Collaboration between agencies under the Ministry of Rural Development (KKDW) and the private sector can play a critical role in driving rural development, particularly through technology expertise, capital, and broader market access, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said that this collaboration can not only foster innovation but also expedite the development process and achieve more effective outcomes.

“KKDW itself has collaborated with various private companies in implementing high-impact projects. For example, the partnership between RISDA and Alliance Concord Green Sdn Bhd (ACG) in a biogas project can generate renewable energy, benefiting thousands of rural households and simultaneously opening up economic opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

“There is also a smart collaboration between FELCRA Berhad and Cenergi SEA Sdn Bhd, a company specialising in Renewable Energy. Therefore, I urge all agencies under KKDW to continue being proactive in establishing relationships with the private sector,” he said at the monthly gathering of the ministry here today.

ALSO READ: Malaysia poised for developed, high-income nation status - Ahmad Zahid

Ahmad Zahid said that some potential collaborations with the private sector include intensive digital literacy boot camps through KEMAS, partnerships with tourism companies to promote rural tourism showcasing local traditions, handicrafts, and eco-tourism, as well as marketing existing homestays to attract more visitors to rural areas.

He also suggested that agencies under KKDW implement a Collaborative Framework focusing on resource sharing, knowledge, and expertise to tackle increasingly complex challenges such as resource constraints and technological advancements.

“Each agency under KKDW plays a vital and complementary role to one another. For instance, FELCRA focuses on land development and rural agriculture, MARA develops entrepreneurs and drives educational agendas, KEMAS is involved in human capital development, JAKOA empowers the Orang Asli community, while RISDA supports smallholder development.

“Therefore, to ensure the success of KKDW’s overall vision, we cannot operate in silos or isolation. Closer strategic cooperation between ministries, agencies, and regional development bodies is essential,” he said.

Furthermore, Ahmad Zahid underscored that during this uncertain global economic situation, each agency under KKDW must also take steps towards self-sufficiency by generating their own income to reduce reliance on government allocations.

This gathering witnessed 20 KKDW officials, including Secretary-General Datuk Muhd Khair Razman Mohamed Annuar, receiving certificates and honorary titles as Honorary and Associate Officers of the Malaysia Civil Defence Force, in addition to the presentation of the Madani Employee Award to nine selected KKDW staff in recognition of their contributions and achievements.