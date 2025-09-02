ALOR SETAR: A private sector employee pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of offering an immigration officer a bribe of RM5,000 last year.

Teo Wei Chin, 34, entered the plea after the charge was read by a court interpreter before Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini.

He was accused of offering RM5,000 to an assistant immigration superintendent in exchange for allowing a Thai woman to enter Malaysia in violation of tourist requirements under the Malaysian Immigration Circular Limited 10/27.

The offence was allegedly committed at 6.30 pm on Aug 6, 2024, at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex in Bukit Kayu Hitam.

He was charged under Section 214 of the Penal Code (Act 574), which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

The judge deferred sentencing to March 25 and granted Teo bail at RM7,000.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officers Mohd Zulfadli Azharudin and Ahmad Fariz Abdul Hamid appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Wong Vi Vian represented Teo.