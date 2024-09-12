Probe underway for autogate, QR code malfunctions at BSI

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Immigration Department (JIM) has launched an internal investigation into the malfunction of the Autogate and QR Code systems at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) Bus Passenger Inspection Zone, which occurred at noon yesterday (Dec 8).

Its director, Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said the technical issue stemmed from the building’s “Core Switch” system, managed by the building’s management company, TMR Urusharta (M) Sdn Bhd.

He said immediate action and improvements were taken, and both systems were fully restored by 6.30 pm on the same day.

“Johor JIM extends its sincere appreciation to the building management for their swift response in resolving the disruption. We will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the issue does not recur,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that JIM remains committed to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic at the main entry points connecting Malaysia and Singapore.