Queen of Malaysia supports Johor princes at GT World Challenge Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, made a special appearance at the Fuji Speedway Circuit in Japan to support her sons, Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim, in the GT World Challenge Asia series.

The royal presence was confirmed through a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page.

Tunku Abu Bakar and his teammate Jordan Love, driving car #66, secured their first podium finish of the season by taking third place in the first race.

Meanwhile, Tunku Abdul Rahman and Ben Green, in car #99, delivered a steady performance, finishing eighth.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who monitored the race from Kuala Lumpur, expressed pride in his youngest son’s achievement.

“I am grateful that Tunku Putera achieved a good result this time and hope that he and his brother (Tunku Panglima) will continue to give strong competition in tomorrow’s second race,“ the post read.

The event also saw the attendance of Raja DiHilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah, along with Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim and her husband, Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah.

Both Johor Motorsports Racing (JMR) Corvette Z06 GT3.R cars will start the second race from the front row after securing first (car #99) and second (car #66) positions in the qualifying round.

Fans can catch the live action on GT World’s YouTube channel at 10.15 am Malaysian time. - Bernama