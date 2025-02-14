GEORGE TOWN: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) expects its proceedings on rising health insurance premiums, private hospital charges and their impact on public healthcare to be a lengthy process before a comprehensive report is finalised.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said this was due to the involvement of many stakeholders and the possibility of new issues emerging during the proceedings.

“My initial assessment is that this will take time as many parties will be involved and called in.

“Our goal is to produce a comprehensive report, not just any report. We do not want it to be questioned, but rather to help the government formulate policies that benefit the people,” she told reporters after attending a public hearing on the matter here today.

About 100 participants from various backgrounds attended the hearing, which was moderated by Mas Ermieyati, PAC member and Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin, Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju, Sik MP Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman, and Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Dr Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail.

Mas Ermieyati said the PAC was satisfied with the views and feedback gathered from today’s hearing, adding that another session was scheduled at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 21.

Meanwhile, Sim noted that the public was concerned about rising insurance premiums, with more than 50 per cent of Malaysians holding health insurance policies.

“Surprisingly, even those in the B40 group are purchasing insurance. This means the issue affects all income groups and requires a solution to address the increasing costs of insurance and private hospitals,” he said.

After the public hearing, the PAC will hold closed-door proceedings with key stakeholders from relevant ministries, departments and government agencies before finalising its report for parliamentary submission.

In December, Bank Negara Malaysia announced interim measures to help manage the impact of medical and health insurance and takaful (MHIT) premium adjustments, with insurers and takaful operators to spread out the changes in premiums over a minimum of three years for all policyholders affected by the repricing.

Last month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that the government would not tolerate unjustified increases in health insurance premiums.