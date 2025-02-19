PUTRAJAYA: The processing and production of fishery products in Malaysia experienced positive growth in 2024, with the participation of 667 active entrepreneurs, generating an economic value of RM64 million, said Department of Fisheries (DOF) director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain.

He said the success of the myAgropreneur (myAP) programme highlights the crucial role of the fisheries processing industry, in driving economic development and strengthening the local fisheries value chain.

He also shared that from 2021 to 2024, 138 entrepreneurs nationwide were involved in the production of frozen fisheries, contributing RM38 million to the economy.

Johor recorded the highest number of entrepreneurs, at 26, followed by Selangor (21), Kedah and Pahang (20 each), with the rest operating across various states.

“Among the key products produced by MyAP entrepreneurs are frozen foods, such as keropok lekor (fish sausage), which remains in high demand in the domestic market,” he said in a statement, today.

Adnan said that the DOF is committed to supporting the growth of fishery agro-based industry (IAT) entrepreneurs, through various strategic initiatives, including capacity-building programmes, technical training and expanded market access.

To enhance the frozen product market, he said DOF supports Ninja Cold Logistics Services, by Ninja Van Malaysia, which ensures efficient delivery while maintaining the freshness and quality of IAT entrepreneurs’ products.

“This initiative provides entrepreneurs with a competitive edge, allowing them to expand their businesses with a reliable and well-regulated transportation system,” he said.

Meanwhile, the media reported today that Transport Minister Anthony Loke has launched Ninja Cold, a logistics solution equipped with the latest refrigeration control technology. The system is expected not only to meet current industry demands but also to drive future advancements, ensuring Malaysia remains globally competitive.