Programme to commemorate two years of MADANI Government’s achievements kicks off today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Two Years MADANI Government Programme (2TM) and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform opened its doors at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here today, offering the best platform for Malaysians to come and see for themselves the achievements of the government over the past two years.

The programme, held over three days (until Sunday) from 8 am to 6 pm, provides space for the people to better understand the efforts and initiatives of the MADANI Government, as well as the civil service reform measures that have been translated for the direct benefit of the people by the Unity Government since taking over the administration of the country on Nov 24, 2022.

Themed ‘MADANI di hati, Rakyat Disantuni’, the programme, which is targeted to be attended by more than 200,000 visitors, will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at 11am on Saturday.

In the programme, the achievements of each ministry over the past two years will be showcased at their respective booths and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform is to discuss inclusive and competitive public sector reforms by leaders, experts and the community.

As usual, this programme will see each ministry open a booth with special programmes such as the MADANI Rahmah Sale with a discount of up to 30 per cent as well as the offer of local entrepreneurs’ products presented by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP).

For youths who are looking for jobs, this opportunity should be seized as the Career Carnival offers 3,000 job opportunities in various positions with the involvement of more than 40 employers.

Not only that, e-sports competitions, special counters for compound payment of summonses by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) of up to 60 percent, summons payment counters for the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and renewal of driving licences as well an exchange programme for 5,000 free helmets is expected to be among the main highlights.

The public will also have the opportunity to exchange new Al-Quran through the ‘Jom Exchange Al-Quran (JEQ)’ programme by bringing old Al-Quran manuscripts that do not have a certificate from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA), limited to one copy per visitor.

Throughout the programme, there will be more than 150 people’s touch point services such as free health check-ups and smoking treatment clinics at the Ministry of Health (MOH) booth while the Ministry of Works (MOW) offers contractor registration services for the Construction Industry Development Board of Malaysia (CIDB) and offers technical and vocational education and training (TVET) courses and training.

The Ministry of Communications through its departments and agencies such as the National News Agency of Malaysia (Bernama), the Information Department, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the RTM Broadcasting Department and the National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (Finas) also offer various interactive activities at their respective booths.

The Ministry of Finance offers to check unclaimed money, check individual credit reports (CCRIS/CTOS), check eligibility for Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) as well as expose the issues of investment fraud.

Various initiatives by the MADANI government to increase people’s income as well as advocacy related to the Bumiputera Economic Congress and the agricultural census as well as inputs for the 13th Malaysia Plan are among those highlighted by the Ministry of Economy in this 2TM programme.

At the 2TM programme, the Ministry of Defence has also opened a small arms exhibition booth of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), veterans services counter and promotion of wataniah soldiers while among the essence of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) booth would be advice and services on housing.

The highlight of the programme will be the Closing Ceremony which will be officiated by the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar at 4.30 pm on Sunday.

The programme, organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Performance Surge Coordination Unit (PACU) with the Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC), also involved strategic collaboration between various ministries and agencies, government-linked companies (GLCs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the private sector and stakeholders.

It is the result of the continuation of the MADANI Government One Year Programme which was held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in December 2023.