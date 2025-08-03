KUALA NERUS: The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), through its various agencies, will step up efforts to strengthen national unity and harmony, said its Deputy Minister Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

He said that one of the key initiatives is to enhance advocacy and awareness programmes on Islam, to foster greater understanding.

“The recent racial issues have further motivated us, along with agencies such as Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM), to redouble our efforts in promoting harmony by considering all aspects,” he told reporters, after officiating the Terengganu Imam and Takmir Teacher Multaqa conference, here, today.

He added that if any recent racial or religious unity issues involved criminal elements or legal violations, the ministry would leave the matter entirely to the authorities.

However, Zulkifli emphasised that social media often fuels racial and religious issues, which do not truly reflect the harmony within Malaysian society.

“We have long enjoyed understanding and harmony with our friends from various backgrounds, including the Chinese and Indian communities. However, the digital space presents new challenges, which we are compelled to navigate.

“So far, the ministry has implemented numerous programmes and engagement sessions, which include representatives from different religions, all of which have been conducted in a spirit of harmony,” he said.

Earlier, Zulkifli said that the Terengganu Imam and Takmir Teacher Multaqa, which gathered around 200 participants, served as a platform for attendees to raise questions and discuss various issues through dialogue sessions.

Among the key topics raised were proposals to further promote harmony within the community, expand the scope of the conference, and address concerns regarding imam and takmir teacher allowances.