Prolintas to conduct disaster drill in Denai Alam Toll Plaza tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) will conduct a disaster drill involving power supply disruption at the Denai Alam Toll Plaza, Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Highway (DASH) tomorrow (June 20).

It said in a statement today that the drill will be conducted in both directions of the toll plaza at 10 am, involving the toll collection operation teams, traffic management and customer support services.

“This training is among some of PROLINTAS’ ongoing commitment to safety and preparedness.

“It is aimed at testing the emergency response procedures and ensuring that the highway concession team is fully prepared to handle real situations involving electrical disruptions at the toll plaza,“ according to the statement.

Prolintas executive director Mohamad Idros Mosin in the same statement said the drill is an important element in the company’s proactive safety approach.

He said this training also reflects the close cooperation involving Prolintas, DASH, and agencies such as the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) in strengthening overall emergency preparedness.

“As a company that builds and operates responsible highways, Prolintas is committed to ensuring our operational division can respond efficiently to any incidents, with a priority on the safety, and comfort of highway users at all times,“ he added.