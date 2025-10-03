KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal paper to grant additional autonomy to the Medical Assistant Service Branch (C4P) is currently in the final stages and is expected to be handed over to the Public Service Department (PSD) in May.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the move is part of the ministry’s efforts to elevate the role and position, as well as strengthen the strategic direction of the profession.

“In addition, the ministry is also drafting a new Bill to replace the Medical Assistants (Registration) Act 1977 [Act 180], which is expected to be tabled in Parliament in the first quarter of 2026.

“These measures will strengthen the position and role of more than 20,000 Medical Assistants (PPP) in the public health sector and more than 25,000 practitioners in the entire health sector in general,“ he said when opening the national-level 14th Medical Assistant Day celebration at Tunku Azizah Hospital here today.

He said the ministry had also seen positive progress in regulating the profession through the AMOTeX programme and the National Triage Committee, which had not only raised the standards of the profession but also upheld the profession at the national and international levels.

Meanwhile, at a press conference held later, Dzulkefly said the ministry welcomed the move by the Education Ministry (MOE) to prohibit the sale of food that poses a health risk to students, including candies that resemble vape devices.

“This is not a new thing, we have been facing this problem for a long time and we welcome the MOE’s action which is in line with our goal of ensuring public health is preserved,“ he said.

This year’s celebration, with the theme ‘Digital Revolution: Evolution of Smart Medical Assistants’, was also attended by Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, Health Deputy Director-General (Public Health) Datuk Dr Norhayati Rusli and Chief Assistant Medical Officer Zulhelmi Abdullah.

Medical Assistant Day is celebrated on March 10 every year in Malaysia.