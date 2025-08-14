Proposal to separate AG and public prosecutor roles to be tabled in cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that a proposal to separate the roles of Attorney General and Public Prosecutor will be presented to the Cabinet by the end of August.

This move is part of the MADANI Government’s legal reform agenda, implemented within two and a half years in office.

“This separation has long been demanded, and the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) will table it to the Cabinet at the end of this month,” Anwar said during Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu) regarding outdated laws under review and their implementation timeline.

Anwar noted that the government has introduced 23 legal reforms, including two constitutional amendments.

Key reforms include amendments to the Evidence of Child Witness Act and the enactment of the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act 2023.

Other significant changes include the Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Act 2023 and the Ombudsman Bill 2025.

“I must emphasise that this record over two and a half years has yet to be matched by any previous administration,” Anwar said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that five new acts were introduced and 34 amended in 2023.

In 2024, another five new acts were enacted and 57 amended.

This year, four new acts have been passed, with six amended and two new bills introduced.

On anti-party-hopping laws, Anwar stated he supports strengthening the current legislation.

He recalled proposing stricter anti-defection laws as Opposition Leader, which were not included in the Federal Constitution (Amendment) (No. 3) Act 2022.

“So while new proposals are welcome, let’s not forget who previously blocked such efforts,” Anwar remarked. - Bernama