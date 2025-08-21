Proposed Ministry of Law key to Malaysia’s progress, says Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s proposal to establish a Ministry of Law aligns with the Malaysia MADANI agenda’s emphasis on integrity, transparency and the rule of law as foundations for national progress.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said stated that this announcement highlights the ministry’s crucial role in strengthening the country’s legal ecosystem.

She emphasised that the ministry would enhance the effectiveness of institutional reforms and expand public access to justice.

“InsyaAllah, we will continue to drive the success of the legal reform agenda, which not only benefits Malaysians but also positions ASEAN as a just, resilient, and prosperous region,“ she said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier during his keynote address at the ASEAN Law Forum 2025, Anwar revealed the government was considering establishing a dedicated Ministry of Law to ensure greater coherence in the national legal system.

He explained that this move would enable Malaysia to engage more meaningfully with regional partners in advancing the rule of law, particularly with fellow ASEAN member states.

Azalina expressed her appreciation to Anwar for delivering the keynote address and witnessing the adoption of the Joint Statement at the inaugural forum.

She noted that this reflects the nation’s leadership commitment to reinforcing regional legal cooperation in pursuit of more inclusive justice.

“Also, my gratitude to fellow Ministers and Deputy Ministers of Law from ASEAN member states, including Timor-Leste and Japan, as well as ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn,“ she added. – Bernama