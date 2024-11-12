KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is finalising amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) to address the activities of “Mat Rempit”, motorcyclists who often perform dangerous stunts on highways, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said the amendments aim to provide clearer definitions of dangerous acts by Mat Rempit, such as reckless motorcycle riding or participation in illegal street racing.

“These amendments are intended to act as a deterrent for those involved in such activities,” he said during a question-and-answer session.

He was replying to a question from Pang Hok Liong (PH-Labis) regarding the most effective measures to curb Mat Rempit groups, whose stunts endanger themselves and other road users.

Hasbi said the amendments would also introduce harsher penalties for offences related to dangerous stunts and illegal street racing, adding that the proposal has been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for consideration.

“These measures are being taken to ensure that penalties imposed serve as an effective deterrent and preventive step against offenders,” he added.

On enforcement efforts to tackle Mat Rempit activities, Hasbi noted that the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the police work closely, conducting joint enforcement operations, such as Ops Samseng Jalanan, involving various agencies and local authorities.

Additionally, he said that MOT, through JPJ, collaborates with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry to curb the sale and modification of motorcycles that do not meet specifications.

“The government will continue to implement consistent and effective enforcement actions to address road offences, particularly illegal racing activities involving youths or the Mat Rempit phenomenon,” he added.