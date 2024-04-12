Protecting wildlife through awareness

PETALING JAYA: The World Wide Fund for Nature said Malaysia is one of 12 countries known for its rich biodiversity, with many species found in large numbers, such as our 1,500 species of land vertebrates.

But in recent years, Malaysia has witnessed an increasing number of wildlife venturing onto urban streets and highways, causing a series of incidents involving collisions with vehicles and drawing attention to the increasing conflict between them and human activity.

On Nov 3, a young bear cub was found on the East Coast Expressway in Kuantan, Pahang. Video footage showed it rolling in pain after being hit by a vehicle.

In May, a Malayan tiger, our national animal, was killed in Bentong, Pahang while crossing a road. The incident was the latest of three other similar cases, including one in which a tiger was hit by a trailer near Gua Tempurung, Perak in November 2023.

Universiti Putra Malaysia Wildlife Management senior lecturer Dr Tengku Rinalfi Putra Tengku Azizan said the increasing presence of wildlife in urban areas is largely due to human encroachment and climate change.

“Indiscriminate land use changes, illegal mining and farming, and unsustainable eco-tourism practices are major contributors to human encroachment. These activities displace wildlife, forcing them to seek food and shelter outside their natural habitats.”

He said development is a major factor pushing wildlife out of their areas, adding that forests that are rich in resources accumulated over thousands of years are being exploited for profit. Additionally, land cleared for agriculture, housing and industries leaves animals with nowhere to go.

“Climate change also plays a major role in altering wildlife behaviour. Shifting weather patterns disrupt the growth of plants that herbivores depend on. This affects the entire food chain and affects natural predators. Scarcity of water and other essential resources pushes animals to migrate to urban areas in search of food.”

Tengku Rinalfi Putra said some species have even adapted to human environments, relying on crops, livestock and garbage for sustenance. While this may help them survive, it also brings them closer to urban areas, increasing the likelihood of human-wildlife conflicts.

For instance, elephants, macaques and tigers often forage near villages or farms, destroying crops and property in the process, causing economic losses and posing safety concerns.

Animals entering highways or cities face numerous threats such as road crashes while humans might harm them out of fear.

“Urban environments expose wildlife to human diseases, toxins and injuries. Prolonged exposure to human activity can also alter their natural behaviour, making them more dependent on human resources and less equipped to survive in the wild.”

Tengku Rinalfi Putra suggested educating the public on how to coexist with wildlife, saying the use of remote detection technology could help reduce unexpected encounters, while identifying and marking wildlife hotspots would guide people on what to do and what to avoid when dealing with such animals.

He said initiatives such as community patrols and having wildlife protection volunteers should be encouraged.

“Providing compensation for losses caused by wildlife could help ease tensions and promote coexistence. At the same time, efforts to restore habitats such as creating buffer zones, wildlife corridors and artificial salt licks with mineral salts that help supplement their diet and nutrition, could provide them with the resources they need to remain in their natural habitats.”

Tengku Rinalfi Putra said misconceptions about wildlife, such as viewing them as threats rather than victims of habitat loss, also need to be addressed, adding that people should remain calm and avoid approaching wildlife on roads, and instead contact the authorities for assistance.