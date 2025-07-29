Malaysia bans two books over morality concerns

PETALING JAYA: The Home Ministry has banned two books under the Printing Presses and Publication Act 1984 (Act 301) for being potentially harmful to morality.

In a statement today, the ministry announced that Prohibition Orders have been gazetted, effective July 1 and 3, for two titles: “Chase Me” by Tessa Bailey and “Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband” by Nssignature, through the federal government gazette.

“The Prohibition Orders serve as a preventive measure to stop potential threats or harm before they occur, while also raising public awareness about publications deemed unsuitable for general reading.”

The ministry also reminded that all forms of printing, importing, producing, reproducing, publishing, selling, circulating, distributing or possessing the banned publications are strictly prohibited in Malaysia.

Those found guilty of possessing such publications without reasonable excuse can be fined up to RM5,000, while anyone involved in printing, importing, producing, publishing, selling, or distributing them may face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to RM20,000, or both.

“The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to regulating and enforcing measures on printing and publications to prevent the spread of elements, ideologies or movements that could threaten public order and security,” it added.

Further information on publications subjected to Prohibition Orders can be found on the ministry’s official website at www.moha.gov.my or the Federal Legislation Portal.