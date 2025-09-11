Proton launches Servis Ihsan MADANI campaign with discounted service packages

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton has launched the Servis Ihsan MADANI Service Campaign to reduce vehicle ownership costs and promote safer driving habits across Malaysia.

Owners of Proton PIES models including Persona, Iriz, Exora and Saga can access basic service packages at promotional fixed prices.

The Semi-Synthetic Package costs RM145 while the Fully Synthetic Package is priced at RM198, representing discounts of up to 30% from standard rates.

Customers will receive complimentary 40-point safety inspections at all authorised Proton service centres nationwide.

These inspections cover essential components including brakes, batteries, wipers and other critical checks to enhance vehicle reliability.

The campaign runs from 11 September to 11 November 2025 at all authorised Proton service centres.

Proton Holdings Berhad stated this initiative aligns with the Malaysia MADANI programme through collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

Proton’s Covering Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ainol Azmil Abu Bakar said the campaign demonstrates Proton’s commitment to making vehicle ownership more accessible.

He emphasised that after-sales initiatives now align with Malaysia MADANI programme aspirations to improve affordability and promote road safety.

Proton Edar After Sales Director Wan Hazran Wan Mustafa noted that customers can enjoy very affordable service packages compared to independent workshops.

He reiterated Proton’s commitment to delivering utmost customer satisfaction through these value-added services.

Customers can visit www.proton.com or contact their nearest Proton service outlet for more information or appointment bookings. – Bernama