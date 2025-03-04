KUALA LUMPUR: Proton Holdings Bhd has pledged RM250,000 to support victims of the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, complementing the government’s financial aid initiative and addressing the immediate needs of the affected community.

In response to the tragedy, Proton said the RM250,000 will be channelled to residents impacted by the disaster, including those currently housed at temporary evacuation centres at Dewan Masjid Putra Heights and Dewan Camelia, the Subang Jaya City Council’s multipurpose hall.

ALSO READ: Putra Heights fire: TNB announces 100% electricity bill rebate for victims

“Proton is aware that many affected residents have expressed that the financial aid they are receiving is insufficient, and therefore hopes this latest contribution will help alleviate some of the burden they face,” the national carmaker said in a statement today.

Proton also said six of its service centres in the vicinity will offer free, comprehensive assessments of all Proton vehicles affected by the fire, and will assist with insurance claims based on the severity of the damaged vehicles.

ALSO READ: Bank Rakyat offers up to six-month payment deferment to Putra Heights blaze victims

“This service aims to accurately determine the extent of damage and provide owners with clear pathways for repair and restoration, whether the affected Proton cars were parked at ground zero or were moved out during the incident.

“Proton wants to offer comprehensive service and insurance claim assistance to ensure the affected cars are taken care of and that the owners’ benefits are protected,” it said.

Victims seeking assistance can contact Proton’s 24-hour careline at 1-800-88-8398 or WhatsApp 012-219 5426.