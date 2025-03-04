KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Rakyat offers special assistance to defer monthly installment payments to individuals and business customers affected by the recent gas pipeline fire incident in Putra Heights.

The bank, in a statement today, said that customers of Home Financing-i, Vehicle Financing-i, Hire Purchase Vehicle Leasing-i, Personal Financing-i, Credit Card-i, Pawn Financing-i, Micro Financing-i and Education Financing-i can apply for payment deferment assistance of up to six months.

Additionally, the bank offers Debit Card-i and Credit Card-i replacements at no charge to affected customers.

“Customers who wish to apply for special assistance under the Bank Rakyat’s payment deferment can contact us via email at telerakyat@bankrakyat.com.my, the Bank Rakyat call centre at 1300 800 800 or visit the nearest Bank Rakyat branch and centralised follow-up.

“We believe this initiative can not only help ease their financial burden but also give them space to reorganise their financial situation during this challenging period, and hope that the assistance can provide them relief,” it said.

Meanwhile, Bank Rakyat announced that it had donated RM10,000 to the Putra Heights Mosque, a temporary relief centre (PPS) that provides shelter for the victims of the incident.

The bank said that so far, 485 victims were placed at two PPS, namely the Putra Heights Mosque and the Subang Jaya City Council’s multipurpose hall (Camelia Hall).

“The donation, which is one of Bank Rakyat’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, would help cover the expenses and needs of the victims,” ​​it said.