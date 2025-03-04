KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) will implement its TNB Fire Relief Assistance programme, offering a one-off 100 per cent rebate on one month’s electricity bill for customers whose homes were affected by the gas pipeline blaze in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

TNB, in a statement today said this rebate will be based on the March 2025 billing and will be credited directly to their electricity bills for April 2025.

“The assistance extends beyond the bill rebate, which includes waiving any reconnection charges for electricity supply applications for homes affected by the incident and exempting the affected customers from late payment surcharges on their current electricity bills,” the statement read.

TNB will also collaborate with the relevant authorities and registered contractors to conduct thorough inspections of the electrical wiring systems in affected homes to ensure that the electrical infrastructure remains safe for use and does not pose a risk to residents.

To provide further support, TNB has set up a service counter near the Police Operations Room starting yesterday (April 2), where affected customers can obtain electricity-related assistance.

“TNB officials will also be reaching out directly to affected customers to offer necessary support and guidance. TNB assures the public that it will continue to monitor the situation and assess the need for additional support, as required by the prevailing circumstances.

“The company remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of all residents in the affected area and prays for the well-being of all those involved in the incident,” the statement added.