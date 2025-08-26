PSC proposes new law to regulate early childhood care in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Parliamentary Select Committee on Women, Children and Community Development has proposed introducing a dedicated law to regulate and develop early childhood care and education for children up to six in Malaysia.

Committee chair Yeo Bee Yin said the sector continues to face significant policy and governance challenges.

“Key issues include the absence of a comprehensive policy, overlapping functions across multiple agencies, a lack of a dedicated law and coordinating body, and insufficient fixed funding.

“These gaps have hindered the integrated and sustainable implementation of early childhood programmes,” she told a press conference at Parliament today, joined by members Syerleena Abdul Rashid (PH-Bukit Bendera), Rodziah Ismail (PH-Ampang), Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar) and Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang).

Yeo, who is also Puchong member of parliament, said the committee recommended placing regulatory and developmental responsibilities under a single agency, similar to Singapore’s Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

In addition, the committee proposed the creation of a National Early Childhood Care and Education Council to coordinate initiatives across ministries.

On Aug 19, the committee tabled a statement in the Dewan Rakyat on the sector, compiled from engagements with ministries, departments, universities, non-governmental organisations and a working visit to Singapore. – Bernama