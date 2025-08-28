PSD committed to protecting welfare of over 900,000 pensioners

KUCHING: The Public Service Department remains dedicated to safeguarding the welfare of more than 900,000 government pensioners through various initiatives under the MyPesara Visit Programme.

PSD Pension Division director Datuk Mohd Shahrim Hussin stated that the programme aims to reach out to pensioners and identify their needs so that assistance could be provided in a holistic manner.

“Government pensioners are a special group who have contributed their service to the country,” he said after visiting a pensioner suffering from breast cancer here today.

Mohd Shahrim emphasised that the department wants to ensure their welfare is always safeguarded, and this assistance is proof of the Madani Government’s commitment to appreciating their contributions.

Public Service deputy director-general (development) Datuk Dr Mohd Bakhari Ismail and Sarawak Branch Pension Division principal assistant director Lee Wee Ju were also present during the visit.

According to PSD, it has visited 30 families of pensioners in Sarawak so far, and the programme will continue nationwide until the end of this year.

The MyPesara Visit Programme, implemented since the beginning of the year, has covered several areas in Sarawak, including Miri, Subis, Bintulu, Sibu, Dalat and Mukah as well as other states across Malaysia.

“PSD will continue efforts to reach out to pensioners to ensure their welfare is always protected,” it said.

For pensioners requiring additional assistance, applications can be made through the state Public Service Department before being submitted to the Retirement Fund (Incorporated) (KWAP) at the federal level for further action. – Bernama