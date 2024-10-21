PTPTN, Royale Chulan jointly organise beach cleaning in Cherating

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) organised a Beach Cleaning Programme at Cherating Beach, Pahang, yesterday, which is its first, to instil love for the environment in society and raise awareness about the importance of environmental preservation.

Its Chief Executive, Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid, said its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme was not only limited to beach cleaning activities but also to enhance public awareness of the responsibility of taking care of the environment, in line with the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) approach.

“This programme, jointly organised by Royale Chulan Hotel and Resorts Malaysia, translates PTPTN’s concern in implementing CSR to protect the environment and proof of PTPTN’s support in responding to the government’s call to preserve nature.

“This is part of PTPTN’s CSR in ensuring the well-being of the community apart from fulfilling its responsibility in providing study loans, managing loan repayment and inculcating the habit of saving,” he said in a statement.

The Beach Cleaning Programme was opened by PTPTN chairman Datuk Seri Norliza Abdul Rahim and was also attended by Pulai Sebatang Assemblywoman Hasrunizah Hassan and Royale Chulan Hotels & Resorts Malaysia general manager Abdul Rahman Ahmad.

Also present were the Senior General Manager, PTPTN Corporate Communications and Marketing Department senior general manager Wan Zawiah Wan Abu Bakar and State PTPTN director Sapiza Ajuhari.

The programme attracted150 participants, consisting of students from Universiti Islam Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah (UNIPSAS) and the Sultan Ahmad Shah Polytechnic (POLISAS), representatives from the Malaysian Women and Family Affairs Organization (HAWA), Kuantan City Council, PTPTN officials and media members.

Through the programme, PTPTN hopes it will strengthen strategic relationships with the agencies involved and boost its image in the community, in line with the motto ‘Your Opportunity for Success’ and the CSR tagline, ‘PTPTN Cares: We Share, We Help’.