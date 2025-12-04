KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) will continue to assist borrowers to settle their debts via negotiations for more flexible repayments, ensuring they are not burdened through various means and methods.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) said in a statement today that PTPTN’s empathetic approach was to ensure borrowers were given ample time to settle their debts, in line with the core value of Malaysia MADANI, Ihsan (compassion).

“This is also to ensure that higher education in Malaysia remains inclusive, sustainable, and relevant for future generations.

“Therefore, the ministry welcomes Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s proposal that the government is considering reviewing loan rates and debt repayment terms to better assist borrowers while also addressing the issue of high outstanding debts,” it said.

In the same statement, the MOHE also announced that PTPTN’s accumulated debt has reached RM40 billion, with outstanding debts totalling RM11 billion to date.

“The MOHE is aware of students’ concerns and is currently examining PTPTN’s overall financial position and sustainability to review the loan rates.

“The ministry, through its higher education institutions, is also attentive to students’ concerns and provides appropriate assistance to those facing difficulties during their studies,” it said.

Anwar, during the ‘Meet Anwar@IIUM: A Special Homecoming’ programme held at the Cultural Activities Centre, International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Gombak Campus, today said that the government was considering reviewing the PTPTN loan rates and repayment terms to better assist borrowers while addressing the issue of high outstanding debts.