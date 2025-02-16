PUTRAJAYA: The public can convert their probationary driving licence (PDL) to the competent driving licence (CDL) through the MyJPJ app starting tomorrow, said Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

In a statement today, he said the feature is expected to benefit 2.38 million eligible PDL holders.

“The introduction of the new feature aims to facilitate the public’s application for a CDL online without the need to visit a JPJ counter.

“...PDL holders can apply for a CDL through the MyJPJ app anytime and anywhere using their smartphones,“ he said.

Aedy Fadly said applicants can download or update the app before logging in, adding that after selecting the relevant menus and paying the application fees, they will receive a notification regarding the application status.

“The new CDL application feature through the MyJPJ app is easy, quick, time-saving, flexible, and user-friendly,“ he added.