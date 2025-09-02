Public has until Dec 31 to use RM100 SARA aid, no need to rush

KUALA LUMPUR: The public has until 31 December to utilise the RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah one-off aid provided by the MADANI Government.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching stated there is no need to rush and create long queues at payment counters.

She advised beneficiaries to visit any selected grocery stores nearby or shop periodically to avoid congestion.

Teo also reassured the public about system stability when using MyKad for redemption after initial disruptions.

The Ministry of Finance took swift action following complaints received during the first two days after the aid was credited starting 31 August.

She attributed the initial system crash to too many people attempting to redeem the assistance simultaneously.

Fifty-year-old kindergarten teacher Amutha Keevachee expressed relief at the smooth redemption process she experienced.

She noted the ability to save personal money while using the RM100 for essential item purchases.

Forty-two-year-old Lee Kah Wee expressed satisfaction with the payment system’s performance despite using an older identity card.

He confirmed successful payment on his second attempt even without the Touch ‘n Go logo on his card. – Bernama