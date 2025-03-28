Public help sort to identify dead woman in PD

SEREMBAN: Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the next of kin of a woman whose body was found in the bushes at the entrance to the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway (SPDH) from Springhill, Lukut, on March 20.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Maslan Udin said his team received a report about the discovery of the woman’s body at about 8 am. The deceased was believed to be in her 30s to 40s.

“The body was found without any identification, clad in an orange batik-patterned kaftan and had earrings. She was approximately 155 cm tall, 50.2 kg in weight, with straight black hair and fair skin.

“No criminal elements were detected, and the case has been classified as a sudden death,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to come forward to assist in the investigation by contacting Investigating Officer, Sub-Inspector Lim Hooi Boon, at 06-6511143, the Port Dickson district police headquarters operations room at 06-6462999 or any nearby police station.