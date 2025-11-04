KUANTAN: The public, especially Pahang residents, are invited to enliven the MADANI Aidilfitri 2025 Celebration at Pantai Batu Hitam, Beserah here tonight.

Pahang is the second state to host the event after Melaka. The programme, scheduled from 7 pm to 10.30 pm, will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The celebration is jointly organised by the state government and the Rural and Regional Development Ministry.

Set against the scenic beachfront, the event aims to strengthen ties between the people and the country’s leadership while showcasing the state’s unique festive atmosphere.

It also reflects the MADANI Government’s commitment to engaging with the rakyat in a spirit of unity and goodwill while extending festive cheer to the less fortunate.

The celebration is expected to draw some 10,000 visitors from Pahang and neighbouring states and will also serve as a platform to promote Malaysia’s cultural diversity and strengthen social harmony.

Guests will be treated to a variety of traditional Aidilfitri dishes such as lemang, sate, nasi himpit and kuah kacang.

There will also be performances by popular artistes including Datuk M. Nasir, Hael Husaini, Nadeera Zaini, Mawi, Daiyan Trisha, D’ Rural Band, CSE Buskers and the Pahang Cultural Club.

The MADANI Aidilfitri 2025 Celebration will continue in Kelantan and Penang on April 12, Sarawak (April 19), Perak (April 25) and Perlis (April 27).