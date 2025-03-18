Public laud proposal to limit PM tenure to 10 years

PETALING JAYA: A proposal to limit the term of the prime minister to 10 years has been well received by the public, with some saying it would help combat graft.

Property valuer Muhammad Syazwan Azmi said the proposal is necessary to curb the ability of a leader to become too influential, as he could place his own allies in high positions and cling to power.

He said the nation’s progress faces a risk of being hindered with individuals at the helm for long.

“In order for the nation to move forward and develop further, we must embrace new ideas. However, that would be difficult if the same person remains in power for too long,” he told theSun.

He added that the move would also encourage younger leaders to aspire towards the position of prime minister in the future.

“Most MPs holding key positions in their respective parties are already in their 50s and 60s, so limiting the prime minister’s term to 10 years is reasonable,” he said, adding that not everyone can maintain a sharp mind throughout his lifetime.

When asked whether a leader should be given a longer term to implement his plans for the country, Muhammad Syazwan, 35, said a longer tenure does not necessarily translate to further progress.

“If we look at our history, Malaysia used to be called an Asian Tiger due to our rapid economic growth.”

His sentiments were shared by Cindi Loo, 37, who said the move would prevent any individual from dominating politics and ruling with an iron fist.

She said the law limiting the prime minister’s tenure to two terms should be clearly defined, ensuring that an MP could hold the position for only 10 years.

“No MP should be reconsidered for the prime minister’s post, no matter how long his political career lasts. The law should not be open to manipulation by anyone to prolong hold on power.”

For Muneswaran Mohan, 10 years is long enough for any prime minister to fulfil his electoral promises and vision.

“A leader should know when to pass the torch to someone else,” said the 28-year-old Penang-based executive.

However, business owner Mohd Noramin Md Ariffin said frequent changes in leadership would disrupt the nation’s growth.

“When a new leader takes over, he will want to implement his vision on his own terms.

“He will also want his own Cabinet lineup, and I foresee that this will lead to policy changes every 10 years.

“Not only will this impact us economically, but it might also jeopardise our relations with other countries, as we would not stick to a single policy for a long period.

“Even without a law limiting the prime minister’s term, we already see constant government policy shifts whenever there is a change in leadership, especially when there is a change in government,” said the 37-year-old Negeri Sembilan resident.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said a plan to cap the prime minister’s tenure at 10 years had been proposed and has received backing from the government.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said the party wanted the government to amend the Federal Constitution within 24 months to limit the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years.

Loke said this was part of Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto in the last general election and it must be fulfilled.