Two young siblings feared drowned in Mukah River

MUKAH: Two siblings are feared to have drowned while bathing in Batang Mukah near Jalan Kampung Bedanga today.

Dexper Kiu Kuang Wei, 10, and his sister, Susie Kiu, seven, are believed to have been washed away by strong river currents.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre spokesman said it received a report at 4.23 pm before dispatching a rescue team from the Mukah Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

“The search for the siblings was called off at 6.35 pm after they could not be found,” he said in a statement.

He said the search would resume tomorrow morning.