GUA MUSANG: The Public Works Department (PWD) has allocated RM2 million for the repair of three sinkholes in Gua Musang, which will be opened to light vehicles before March 28.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the route at Kilometre (KM) 78 of Gua Musang-Lojing near Kampung Jekjok, Pos Brooke, which cannot be passed due to the sinkhole incident, will be opened for the convenience of road users, especially for those who will return for the Eid celebration.

“I was told that before Hari Raya Aidilfitri we can only open one lane and after Raya we will open two lanes. Currently, we are building a culvert and the construction work is 50 percent complete, while the concessionaire is also actively building sewers in the affected area,“ he told reporters in Gua Musang, today.

According to Ahmad Maslan, PWD has closed the sinkhole and the locals have started using it, but it has not been officially opened.

Ahmad said for now, for the replacement, heavy vehicles including buses cannot pass through it and it is suitable for cars and motorcycles only.

“Before March 28, all vehicles are not allowed to pass through the road until notified by the PWD. Commuters can use the Gua Musang-Sungai Koyan-Ringlet-Tapah-Ipoh-Cameron Highlands alternative route,“ he said.

In November last year, a six-metre-deep sinkhole occurred at KM78 of Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing and a month later, a second sinkhole occurred that reached a depth of nine metres, just five metres from the first location.