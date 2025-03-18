NIBONG TEBAL: Malaysia strongly condemns Israel’s latest attack on the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said Malaysia will continue to submit protests through leadership engagements and international platforms such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the United Nations (UN) and the UN Security Council (UNSC).

He said Malaysia will continue to provide humanitarian and welfare assistance where possible.

“The attacks have been ongoing for a year and a half, despite attempts at a ceasefire. In reality, we do not agree with just a ceasefire, what is needed is a complete halt to the brutal assaults on the Palestinian people, including women and children in Gaza.

“There are efforts for peace, yet the killings persist. This clearly shows that the global security system is broken, and violence is being allowed to continue.

“It is truly regrettable that in this holy month of Ramadan, there is no sense of humanity,” he told reporters after attending the Penang state-level MADANI Iftar event at the Abu Ubaidah Ibni Al-Jarrah Mosque in Bandar Tasek Mutiara tonight.

According to reports from Anadolu Agency, Israeli forces launched an attack on the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning, killing more than 320 people and injuring hundreds of others, despite an ongoing ceasefire agreement.

“We pray that Allah protects the families of the victims and grants them His blessings,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Anwar in a Facebook post said the international community must hold Israel to account and demand an immediate end to these atrocities.

He also described Israel’s latest bombardment of Gaza, which killed over 400 Palestinians as heinous and indefensible.

“The wholesale destruction of a besieged population with no means of escape can never be justified on the pretext of self-defence.

“Nor can the ongoing difficulties in ceasefire negotiations justify collective punishment,” he added.