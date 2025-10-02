Public libraries now modern knowledge hubs

PETALING JAYA: Librarians Association president Dr Ghazali Mohamed Fadzil said although many imagine public libraries in Malaysia as drab places with shelves filled with books, this is not the case.

He said many public libraries, such as the National Library, the Raja Tun Uda Library in Shah Alam and the Sarawak Library, now feature cafes, lounges, activity spaces, auditoriums and gyms while some larger libraries even have jogging tracks.

“The public believe that libraries are obsolete but they have not seen how far we have come. They need to break this stigma and visit libraries so that we can continue to evolve.

“Our goal is to make libraries as welcoming as possible. We want Malaysians to be knowledge-based citizens who explore and utilise these spaces.”

He said the public must move past their perception that libraries are “old school” and irrelevant in the digital age as libraries have continuously evolved with technology to meet the current needs of users.

Public libraries in Malaysia have embraced digital advancements, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) tools, such as chatbots and search engines, into their services.

“We were among the first to introduce new technology in our products and services. We are using some of the best AI tools available at public libraries anywhere in the world.”

He dispelled the misconception that libraries must go fully digital, stressing that hybrid ones that blend traditional resources with modern technology are the way forward.

“Even the richest countries maintain hybrid libraries rather than replacing traditional ones.

“Our public libraries have significantly advanced in digitalisation and space planning while preserving conventional library functions.”

Ghazali said despite these efforts, many still assume public libraries are outdated without seeing the improvements firsthand, adding that libraries serve as strategic agents for community development.

“This is a key role of libraries and librarians. We help build communities by being true knowledge hubs, providing lifelong learning opportunities and enhancing skills.”

Council of State Public Library Directors chairman Ungku Noorakmal Ungku Sulaiman said public libraries remain financially stable as they are funded by the state and federal governments.

“As of 2022, Malaysia has 1,435 public libraries and they continue to uphold high standards while transforming into dynamic community spaces that support education, innovation and creativity.

“Libraries have evolved into modern knowledge hubs, blending physical and digital resources to stay relevant.”

She said while coworking spaces and cafes have gained popularity among youths, the perception that libraries are struggling to compete is untrue as they remain accessible to all, especially those who may not have the financial means to afford private workspaces.

She also said libraries today are nothing like what they used to be as they have adapted to modern demands, integrating technology and community spaces to provide high-quality resources.

A frequent visitor to the Raja Tun Uda Library, Nur Qasrina Abdul Majid, 22, said public libraries in Malaysia are underrated.

“Libraries are my go-to place to study and do work. I have been coming here since high school and have never felt that it was a bad spot. They have progressed a lot over the years.

“Sometimes, I use the computers here when I do not bring my laptop or need quick internet access. The internet here is fast, which helps me work efficiently.”

She said the quiet and comfortable environment is the biggest advantage although she also goes to read and unwind.

“It is always so calming here and the facilities are well maintained.”