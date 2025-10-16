Public urged to report BUDI95 fuel issues to KPDN

BUTTERWORTH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living has urged the public to lodge official reports about any alleged pump meter manipulation involving the BUDI MADANI RON95 fuel subsidy initiative rather than spreading claims on social media.

Penang KPDN director S. Jegan emphasised this approach is crucial to allow proper investigations and appropriate action if allegations prove true.

He confirmed no complaints about BUDI95 have been received since its September 30 implementation except one technical issue resolved as user error.

Jegan stressed that issues concerning BUDI95 should be reported directly through KPDN’s official channels instead of going viral online.

He explained pump meter manipulation is difficult and the BUDI95 subsidy amount is already fixed.

Previous consumer claims about lower fuel fills since BUDI95’s launch had circulated widely on social media.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali recently stated the ministry would take action against any suspicious elements in the targeted subsidy programme.

He clarified targeted subsidies for diesel or petrol aim to prevent leakages rather than reduce public subsidies.

Close monitoring occurs through a real-time system between KPDN and the Ministry of Finance for direct tracking of petrol station purchasing trends.

Malaysians aged 16 and above with valid driving licences automatically qualify for up to 300 litres of RON95 monthly since September 30.

Regarding the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme for Deepavali, Jegan said 173 enforcement officers and 60 price monitoring officers have been mobilised across Penang.

These officers operate at strategic locations like public markets and shopping centres to protect consumers from unethical practices during the festive period.

Jegan warned action will be taken against traders violating regulations under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

The scheme runs until October 22 covering nine food items including imported mutton, tomatoes, and various onions.

This implementation aims to ensure price stability of consumer goods throughout Deepavali celebrations.

The scheme specifically prevents unreasonable price hikes by traders during the festive season. – Bernama