Public urged to use MCMC Nexus app to report network coverage issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The public has been encouraged to report network coverage issues in their respective areas through the MCMC Nexus mobile application.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said the free application provided by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission enables users to perform internet speed tests and check the coverage in their respective areas.

She added that the application also supports field audits and enhances the overall quality of telecommunication services.

“We welcome feedback from the public,“ she said during the Special Chamber session in the Dewan Rakyat.

Teo explained that once MCMC receives a complaint through the app, they will conduct on-site audits to determine whether the issues are isolated or if the area is indeed a blind spot.

She confirmed that the app is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Teo was responding to a question from Muhammad Ismi Mat Taib regarding the quality of mobile network coverage and internet access in the Parit constituency.

She revealed that from January 1 to October 11 this year, a total of 5,866 quality tests were carried out nationwide.

These tests included 431 locations in Perak and 18 within the Parit parliamentary constituency.

“The audit in the Parit constituency identified eight instances of non-compliance,“ Teo stated.

She noted that one location had been resolved through transmitter optimisation while two sites have been issued Commission Directions for the construction of new towers.

The remaining five locations are still under MCMC’s evaluation for similar action according to the deputy minister.

Meanwhile, Teo said a preliminary study has identified an estimated 157 locations in Perak for the implementation of initiatives under Phase 2 of the National Digital Network Plan. – Bernama