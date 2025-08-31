Public urged to use official sources for Malaysia earthquake updates

KULAI: The public and media should rely exclusively on official sources from the Malaysian Meteorological Department and related agencies for accurate earthquake information.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching stated that false information often circulates on social media from individuals without credibility or authority.

“While social media often circulates various information, digital literacy among the public remains limited.”

“For accurate updates on earthquakes, the public is advised to refer directly to MetMalaysia,” she told reporters after attending a special screening of Legasi Bomba the Movie at a shopping mall here today.

A total of 300 Kulai residents, including members of the Fire and Rescue Department, were sponsored to attend a screening of the film directed by James Lee and Frank See.

The movie has been showing in cinemas nationwide since 21 August. – Bernama